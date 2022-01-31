CENTER HARBOR — Lynda Swenson’s sparkling blue eyes, gentle spirit, and beautiful smile warmed the hearts of all who knew her. She was full of kindness yet also possessed a quiet inner strength and stubbornness, which helped her live a full and happy life, even during her long battle with brain cancer. Lynda was born and raised in the NH lakes region. A native of Center Sandwich, she never missed the fair. She went on to elementary school in New Hampton’s little red schoolhouse and attended North Hampton School for Girls. Lynda met her husband, Lenny, on the shores of Lake Waukewan. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Lynda’s positive influence was deeply felt by many in the Monadnock Region. Raising her three children, she was a vital and supportive piece of the New Ipswich community for over 38 years. Lynda was the favorite neighborhood mom, loving and accepting as her own, her children’s friends. Always cheering, present, and helpful during community activities, school performances, and Mascenic Viking sporting events. In 2015, she retired to Center Harbor to enjoy the lakes and mountains of her youth.
Lynda had the loveliest flower gardens and a true gift for horticulture. She relished working in the earth, making her passion her profession: one full of flowering colors, bright designs, and happy growth. Lynda had great expertise in gardening and landscaping; she worked with herbs, in greenhouses, commercial spaces, garden centers, and in the community. Lynda loved all things outdoors. Many have fond memories of shared early morning walks, serene (sometimes exhilarating) X-C skiing, hikes, and kayaking adventures. By the gallery of joyful memories proudly displayed on her walls, there is no doubt of her immense love for her children, grandchildren, sisters, family, and friends. Lynda will always be remembered for the beautiful things she grew, her sweet cheerful smile, kind soul, and loving spirit.
In honor of her wishes, there will not be a service, but a celebration of life will be held later this summer.
