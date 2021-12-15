Louise S. Pomerleau, 83

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Louise Sandra Pomerleau, age 83, passed away on November 15, 2021 in San Diego, California.
Born November 6, 1938 in Augusta, Maine, to William and Jessica Hayden, she was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.
Louise "Sandy" (Hayden) Pomerleau graduated from Cony High School, Augusta, ME, in 1956.
Sandy's infectious laugh coupled with her outgoing and warm personality made any she came in contact with immediately comfortable and part of the family.
Sandy is preceded in death by her sister Patricia (Pelton) and brother William. She is survived by her children, Shelly Rosenberg, Pamela Vaillancourt and Scott MacKillip; several grandchildren, Jesaka McGough, Lindsey Sharpe and Hayden Velez; as well as 11 great-grandchildren; her twin brother, Lawrence Hayden; and sister, Deborah Lowens.
She will be cremated and the urn buried with her late husband, Norman J. Pomerleau, at Bayside Cemetary Associates, Gilford, New Hampshire. A private service will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your local Humane Society.
