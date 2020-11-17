EPSOM — Lorraine Priscilla Chase, 87, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the Epsom Manor.
Lorraine was born on May 5, 1933, in Laconia, the daughter of Diamond and Rita (Filion) Gilman.
Lorraine worked as a Sanitization Technician for Central Supply, for 26 years, retiring in 2000. She went on to volunteer for Lakes Region General Hospital for more than 15 years. Lorraine was most known for her smile and being an avid singer. She loved the ocean and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed her monthly dinners with the 3 musketeers.
Lorraine is survived by her sons, David A. Chase and his wife Jackie of Barnstead, and James S. Chase of Belmont; her grandchildren, Crystal A. McIntyre and her Husband Kyle of Loudon, and David S. Chase and his girlfriend Courtney of Concord, and her great-grandchildren Dylan, Amina, Logan and Kyra.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required. Only 80 guests will be permitted in the church at one time.
A Calling Hour will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., at the St. Joseph Parish, 96 Main St., Belmont, NH, 03220.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Joseph Parish, Belmont, NH.
A Graveside Service will follow at the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Tilton, Ave, Laconia, NH, 03246.
For those who wish, the family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Epsom Healthcare Center at 901 Suncook Valley Hwy S. Epsom, NH 03234.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
