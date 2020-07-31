LACONIA — Lorraine (Perry) Morin, 84, of Laconia, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at home with her childhood sweetheart, Donald P. Morin, Sr., and family by her side.
Lorraine was born in Laconia on June 20, 1936 and had many fond memories of growing up on “the farm” in Sanbornton. She graduated from Laconia High School and later took college courses with her husband earning an Associate Degree. She worked side by side with her husband building three businesses, where she worked until her retirement.
Married 64 years, she and her husband had the opportunity to travel the world while actively involved in the National Association of Plumbing, Heating & Cooling Contractors (PHCC), for which she served as President of the National Auxiliary at one time. Lorraine was a devout Catholic, teaching CCD, serving as an Extraordinary Minister, and working with the Ladies Guild, including a term as President.
In addition to her loving husband, Lorraine is survived by three children, Donald P Morin, Jr. (Susan) of Gilford, NH; Donna Breault of Laconia, NH; and Shawn Morin of Portage, OH. She was the proud grandmother of Sarah, Jeffrey, and Rebecca Chadwick; Charles and Perry Morin; and Zachary, Gabriel, Samuel, and Lydia Morin; plus seven great-grandchildren (Richard, Dominic, Dante, Addison, Charlotte, Bradley, Travis), and one great-great-grandson (Maddox). Given her devotion to her family and children, she and Don raised their 2 oldest great-grandsons, Richard Fielders III and Dominic Ferrari, for many years.
Lorraine is also survived by sisters, Frances (Richard) Zahn of VA; Rebecca Roy of MA; and Eileen (Teena) Hawkins of NY; brother-in-law Kevin Brown of MA; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Eugene Perry, Jesse (Clark) Perry, and Henry Perry, as well as a sister, Mary Brown, and brothers, James, William, and Charles Perry.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required.
A Calling Hour will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at the St. Andre Bessette Parish — Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 also at the church. The Mass will also be livestreamed on the St Andre Bessette Facebook page: https://www.standrebessette.org/livestream.html
Burial will follow the Mass in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Laconia, NH.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St Andre Bessette Parish Capital Campaign, 277 Union Ave, Laconia, NH 03246; or the PHCC Educational Foundation at https://www.phccfoundation.org/memorial
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.