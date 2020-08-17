Linda Mary (Denis) Schneider passed away August 4, 2020.
Linda was born April 23, 1958, and grew up in Claremont, NH, the daughter of Eunice and Norman Denis. A graduate of Stevens High, she put herself through Keene State in special and gifted education, went on to earn a masters degree in education, and taught for 30 years in the classroom, in staff development, and as a reading specialist, as well as 35 years of Sunday school.
Straight out of college, Linda married her high school sweetheart, Robert K. Schneider, son of Ruth and Bob Schneider of Claremont. They spent six years in the Air Force then settled in Maryland, where they raised their three children, Bob, Greg, and Kathryn, returning to New Hampshire and Lake Winnipesaukee in 2010.
An incredible wife, mother, teacher, and friend, Linda made a positive difference in a lot of lives. She will be especially missed by her two grandsons, her sister Mary Ellen Mega of Kingstown, R.I., and brother Steven Denis of Claremont, NH.
To honor Linda, please send gifts in her name to the Moultonborough, NH, Public Library’s children’s section or to support meals and comfort to treatment patients at NH Oncology Hematology at Concord Hospital. The family’s prayers go out to all who lovingly live with cancer as Linda did and to those who selflessly support them.
There will be a private family service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.