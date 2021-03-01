How do you sum up an amazing woman in a few words?
On Thursday, February 18, 2021, Lillian 'Lee' Cole Fralick, was called home two months shy of her 98th birthday to begin a new chapter. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Lee was born on April 10, 1923 in Laconia, NH, the daughter of Olive McEwan Cole and William Cole and grew up in the Weirs, she was one of eight children.
She married and made her home in Belmont, NH, where she raised five children; two boys and three "favorite" girls.
Lee worked for many years at the Belknap County Nursing Home, Taylor Home, and Laconia State School where she provided love and kindness to all of her patients. After retirement, she continued providing home care.
Although she was small, she was a force to be reckoned with. She thoroughly enjoyed life: camping and hiking with her family, vacationing anywhere there was salt water, with Hawaii being her favorite and Canada being a close second. She enjoyed jigsaw and crossword puzzles as well as being outdoors tending to her vegetable and flower gardens. She learned to downhill and cross country ski in her sixties. A couple of knee replacements and unexpected blindness did not slow her down. She continued gallivanting with her "old crows" and vacationed any time a chance came by.
She was a member of St. Joseph Parish in Belmont and a member of the Lakes Region Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind.
Lee is survived by sons, Fred Firth of Merrimack, William Fralick of Belmont, with whom she shared a home; and daughters, Virginia and husband Dennis Dearborn of the Weirs, Peggy and husband Roger of Lakeport and the baby (and true favorite) Victoria, and husband Brian, of Goffstown; along with 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, Dorothy Rice of Tilton; and brothers, Howard Cole of the Weirs, and John and Phyllis Cole of Lakeport; along with numerous nieces and nephews. She also leaves several close friends Helen, Paul, Lillian, Lucille, Janet and Judy. She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Irving; daughter-in-law, Debra; brothers, William and Hollis Cole; and sisters, Peggy Pickering and Marion Landry.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. We are all much better for having her in our lives.
Graveside services will be held in the spring, at Bayside Cemetery, in Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.