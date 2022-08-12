Lawrence C. Young Jr., 62

BELMONT — Lawrence “Larry” C. Young Jr., 62, of Wakeman Rd, passed away after a courageous battle with Leukemia on August 10, 2022.
Larry was born on April 6, 1960 in Manchester, the son of the late Lawrence Young Sr. and Rita (Saucier) Young.
Larry was proud of purchasing his first home in Bedford with his wife Lynda, where they raised their two sons, Chad and Jason. They started L&L Young & Sons Trucking and Excavation in the late 90s and then moved to Belmont where they built two beautiful log cabins on Lake Winnisquam with the help of their sons. They also owned and operated Young’s Olde Tyme Service Station in Rumney for many years.
When Larry was not working, you would find him hunting and fishing or tinkering on his antique vehicles. He enjoyed driving his 1940 Ford Deluxe Coupe to cruise-ins around the Lakes Region. Larry loved donating to Veterans and thanking them for their service.
Larry is survived by his wife of 42 years, Lynda (Lavoie) Young; his oldest son, Chad Young of Belmont and his children, Elizabeth, Kimberly, Hannah and Linus; and a great-granddaughter Alaska; his youngest son, Jason Young and his wife Hilary of Sanbornton and their children Amelia and Walton; his sister, Lillie Duquette and her husband Nelson of Manchester; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Larry was predeceased by his sisters, Nora Paris and Irene Goudreault.
Larry’s family would like to thank all of his doctors and nurses at Dana Farber/Brigham and Woman’s Cancer Center, especially to Doctor Luskin. Along with many thanks to Spaulding Rehabilitation in Cambridge, MA, and Compassus Hospice Care.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
