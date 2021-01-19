LACONIA — Laureen St. Arnaud, 62, passed away peacefully at Lakes Region General Hospital on Friday, January 15, 2021.
Laureen was born on June 11, 1958 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lowell, MA, to Marlene (Handson) and the late Robert Hodge.
Laureen was the oldest of three children. She had the biggest heart. Just seeing someone smile, would make her happy. She impacted so many lives in a good way. She will be missed by many people that loved her. The contagious smile she had will always be remembered. She loved spending time with her family. She always loved to see her grandkids and giving them lots of hugs and doing arts and crafts with them.
Laureen is survived by her mother, Marlene; her son, Timothy and his wife, Crystal; daughter, Angela; five grandchildren, Emily, Gabbriel, Katelynn, Jacob, and Abel; and her brother, Robert. She was predeceased by her father, Robert and her youngest brother, Richard. She loved them all very much.
The family wishes to acknowledge the staff at Lakes Region General Hospital, especially the staff in the ICU. Thank you for giving her the best care.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
