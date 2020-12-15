GILFORD — Kevin Wayne Lacasse, 55, of Gilford, NH, and Bluffton, SC, died suddenly on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at his home in South Carolina.
Kevin was born on December 31, 1964, in Laconia, the son of Normand Lacasse and Donna (Strathern) Mooney.
Kevin was known for his kindness and generosity. He would give the shirt off his back and would never want anything in return. Kevin was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend. He will be deeply missed by everyone that knew him. His sense of humor, smile and laugh were infectious. Kevin loved spending time with his family especially when everyone was together under one roof. He looked forward to camping with his children when they were young. Kevin’s love for racing began at a young age, racing three wheelers and advancing to speed boat racing factory I & II, where he raced for Formula. His motto was always, “Wide Smokin’ Open!” He was a huge Dale Earnhardt fan and had a love for NASCAR, following Indy Racing teams with Penske Racing and was a dedicated Patriots Fan.
Kevin found peace being on the waters of Lake Winnipesaukee, feeling the wind in his hair, and enjoying the beautiful sunsets. He was an amazing captain and tour guide to anyone that wanted to enjoy a day on the lake. While in the summer he would enjoy the lake, in the winter months he would spend hours in his truck pushing snow and meeting up with his plow family. He loved golfing and walking the beaches of South Carolina. Driving his golf cart around with his friends was a happy place for Kevin.
Kevin owned and operated his own flooring business, Lacasse Floor Covering, for over 35 years. He took great pride in his company and their workmanship was extraordinary. This was evident by his loyal customers who trusted him with their flooring needs. He was the go to “Floor Guy” for many of the contractors in the Lakes Region and the surrounding areas. He put his “heart” in every job.
Kevin is survived by his loving wife, Kimberly (Schnee) Lacasse; his daughter, Ashley Page Lacasse of Tarpon Springs, FL; stepdad to Justin (Stefanie) Foster of Sherman, CT, and Kyle (fiance Janell) Foster of Cincinnati, OH; Grandpa’s girl, Rorie and Grandpa’s boy, Sullivan; his parents, Donna Mooney and Normand and Jeannie Lacasse of Gilford, NH; brother, Scott (Kim) Lacasse of Gilford, NH; nephews, Trevor (Samantha) Lacasse of Statesville, NC, and Jeremy (Tia) Lacasse of Gilmanton, NH; great-nephews Hayden, Sawyer, Levi, and great-niece Haylee Lacasse; brother-in-law, Bob Schnee Jr. of Cincinnati, OH; sister-in-law, Jenny (Chris) Powers of Cincinnati, OH; sister-in-law, Kathy (Bruce) Kline of Cincinnati, OH; nieces, Molly, Emily, Lauren; and nephews, Matt, Cameron and Carter. He loved and cherished his entire family!
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required.
The Lacasse Family will be holding private services on Friday, December 18, 2020.
Private Graveside Services will be held at the Pine Grove Cemetery, Gilford, NH.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations in Kevin’s name be made to St. Vincent De Paul Society, 1269 Union Ave., Laconia, NH, or The Santa Fund of the Greater Lakes Region, P.O. Box 7454 Laconia, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
