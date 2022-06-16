TILTON — Mr. Kevin R. Sargent, 63, of Tilton, peacefully passed away on June 14, 2022, with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Linda A. Sargent (Gilbert), and his three daughters, Angie Prindle and her fiancé, Gregg Czarnecki, of Bedford; Jessica Sargent of Belmont, and Samantha Cremin and her husband, Patrick, of Belmont. Additionally, he leaves behind his beloved grandchildren, Benjamin, Charlotte, Hannah, and Travis; as well as step-grandchildren, Amelia, Ella, and Freddie.
Born in Franklin, he was a son of late Earl Sargent Jr. and Honora Sargent (Schlesinger). He is predeceased by his three brothers, Dennis, Douglas and Michael. He is survived by three brothers, Francis Sargent, and his wife Vivian, of Jefferson, and Florida, Brian Sargent of Perkins TWP, Maine, and Shaun Sargent and his wife Margaret, of Middleton. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
Kevin was employed with Titeflex Aerospace as a machinist. Prior to this he was a long-time employee of Aavid Engineering where he also worked as a machinist. He had many hobbies and interests including model rockets, muscle cars, WWII history, rifles, and beekeeping. He enjoyed music, a good movie, and a good steak. He is a lifelong Star Wars fan - the Force is strong with him.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 10 a.m. in St. Paul Church, 110 School St., Franklin.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the NH Humane Society or to Mrs. Sargent’s GOFUNDME to assist with bills and utilities.
For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
