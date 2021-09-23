FRANKLIN — Kenneth E. Fales, 57, a lifetime resident of Franklin, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA after a short, but courageous battle with cancer. He was born on October 9, 1963 in Franklin, the son of Donald and Marjorie (Kimball) Fales.
Kenneth was a graduate of Franklin High School, class of 1982. After graduating, he worked at the Merrimack County Nursing Home and PCC Structurals for several years and then went to work at Sullivan Tire from 1992-2002 as Master Craftsman Certified in Retreading. Ken started his own business, Fales Landscaping from 1999-2004 and continued part-time with his sons, David and Josh, until 2017. Since 2013, he was employed at Bodycote in Laconia where he continued to work up until his illness. During his employment with Bodycote, Ken ran the shipping, induction, and braze departments, as well as performing customer service. He was promoted to Shift Lead in 2020.
Ken was a fan of all the New England sports teams, he would very rarely miss watching a sports game on TV. Following in his father’s footsteps, he had a passion for playing horseshoes and darts. Growing up, Kenny would spend summers traveling with his family to horseshoe tournaments just about every weekend in NH, ME, and VT, with some summers taking them to further states for the World Horseshoe Tournaments where Kenny would compete, and more likely than not, come home with a trophy. Kenny won many tournaments, the most memorable was in 1978 when he was named the NH Boys Junior State Champ at the age of 14 where he pitched a 61.7% game. It is believed that Kenny still holds the record for the highest pitched percentage in a NH Boys Junior State Horseshoe Tournament.
More recently, Kenny played darts with the Happy House Dart League and yes, brought home numerous titles and trophies in this sport as well. His loves were his family, mowing with his sons, times spent with friends and co-workers, and his Harley.
He was predeceased by his father, Donald Fales and brother, Clifford Fales. His family includes his sons, David Fales of Franklin and Josh Brown and wife Alexi of Pittsfield; his daughter-in-law Jessica Wilson of Stow, MA; his two step-daughters, McKenna Evans and Ady Evans of Franklin; his grandchildren, Kelsey Fales, Alexa Fales, Karleigh Benedict and Cooper Brown. He is also survived by his mother, Marjorie (Kimball) Fales of Tilton; his sisters, Donna Tully and her partner and close friend of Kenny, Ernie Newcomb of Franklin, Linda Fales of North Andover, MA and Ginny Currie and her husband Ken of Chelmsford, MA; his brothers, Douglas Fales and wife Tina of Sandown and Donald Fales and wife Connie of Walden NY; and nephew, Nathaniel Tully of Montreal, QC.
According to the family's wishes there will be no calling hours. A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, 584 West Main St. in Tilton. Burial will follow the service in the family lot at the Franklin Cemetery. A gathering for family and friends will be from 3-6 p.m. at the Merrimack Valley Railroad Function Hall Northfield immediately following.
Memorial donations in memory of Ken, may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 10538, Bedford, NH 03110.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com
