Katherine E. Muise, 92

LACONIA — Katherine E. (Miller) Muise, 92, of Laconia, NH passed away peacefully January 15, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Belfast, Maine on April 10, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Mattie Mae and Nathan Miller. Raised in Belfast, she graduated from Crosby High School in 1946 and went on to become a Registered Nurse, completing her training at the Webber Hospital in Biddeford, Maine.
It was while in nurses training that she met her husband Robert (Bob) Muise. They were married August 4, 1951 and enjoyed 62 years of marriage before his passing in July of 2013. They made their home and raised their six children in Saugus, MA where they resided for 50 years. In 2003, they retired to Moultonborough, NH.
Kay worked for many years as a registered nurse at Revere Memorial Hospital. After it’s closing, she continued her nursing career at Saugus General Hospital and finally at Grover Manor Nursing Home in Revere, MA. After retiring from nursing, she worked part time for many years as the church secretary at Wesley United Methodist Church in Lynn, MA.
Kay volunteered her time with many organizations over the years. She was an active participant in every church she attended, was a group leader, member of the board and National Volunteer for the Campfire Girls Organization for over 35 years.
Kay loved to travel and would drop everything on a moment’s notice if an opportunity arose. She enjoyed trips to Canada and England. Tennessee, Arizona, California, and Colorado were among the 43 states she visited. One of her favorite trips was an Alaskan cruise enjoyed with her husband and her best childhood friend.
She loved sewing, knitting, crocheting and cross stitch. She loved the Red Sox and would watch or listen on the radio to every game. Most of all she loved her family and lived for the times the whole family would gather together.
She will be missed tremendously by her six children, Robert Muise Jr. and his wife Helen, of Saugus, MA, Jeanne Baril and her husband David of Lovell, ME, Daniel Muise and his wife Bette of Meredith, NH, Linda Howse and her husband Russell of Reading, MA, Ann Crilley and her husband Tom and David Muise and his wife Sandra, all of Saugus; grandchildren, Sean, Caitlin and Megan Slattery; Erin Harris, Jason Howse, Kellie McKeon, Jenna Perrault, Amanda Housden, Brenna and Jackson Crilley, Justin, Katherine, Stephanie, Daniel and Nicholas Muise and the late Kristy Howse; as well as by her 20 great-grandchildren. She also leaves her sister, Dorothy Seekins of Searsport, ME; and brother-in-law, Jerry Peaugh of Evansville, IN; and many beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she is pre-deceased by her sisters, Evelyn Brown and June Curtis; and her brother, Roger Miller.
Calling hours will be held at the Mayhew Funeral Home, Routes 3 and 104, Meredith, NH, on Thursday, January 20th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
A Funeral service Friday, January 21 at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 4 Highland St., Meredith, NH. The Rev. Peter Lovett, pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in the Spring in Monroe, Maine.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in her memory to The Gibson Center for Senior Services, 14 Grove Street, North Conway, NH 03860.
