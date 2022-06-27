LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Justin Edward Thomas, 48, beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend, passed away on June 3, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, after a lengthy battle with mental illness.
Justin was born on March 20, 1974, to Jerry and Candace (Homer) Thomas and lived the first 12 years of his life in New Hampton, NH, before moving to Moultonborough, NH, in 1986.
From a young age, Justin excelled at basketball from youth league through high school.
As a kid, he would spend hours shooting hoops in the driveway — even during the winter, wearing only a tee shirt. In high school, he earned Most Valuable Player (along with longtime friend and teammate, the other Justin, Justin Merriman).
Justin graduated from Moultonborough Academy in 1992. He attended Flagler College in St. Augustine, Florida, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in 1996. He developed skills working in the family business off and on, but the trade was not his calling. Over the years he worked at various jobs in the food service industry in New Hampshire and Florida, before becoming an accomplished cultivator at different cannabis facilities in Colorado.
He returned to his hometown several years ago, though New Hampshire did not have adequate mental health resources during Justin’s time of crisis. This spurred his trek out west, searching for peace. Sadly, even California lacked the resources to ensure his cries for help were met.
Everyone who met Justin liked him. He was a die-hard New England sports fanatic — even during all the team’s miserable years, an enthusiastic JellyBelly jellybean consumer, a dog lover, particularly the family’s Dobermans, and always the kidder (Especially with his niece who for many years, referred to him as “Uncle Prickle Pants”).
However, above all, he was a kind, sensitive soul, who enjoyed spending time with friends. He was blessed in his life to have many good friends who took him in and did their best to help him. His family is eternally grateful for their kindness and compassion, especially the last few years.
Justin is survived by his parents, of Moultonborough, NH and Marco Island, Florida; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Samantha and Mark Lazazzera of Meredith, NH, and Sasha and Joe Boxer of Center Harbor, NH; his nieces, Ava, Alexa and Lila; his nephews, Grayson, Colton and Aidan; as well as several aunts, uncles, and many cousins, in addition to his dear friends scattered throughout the country.
Mayhew Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. A funeral mass will take place Thursday, July 7 at 10 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 300 NH-25, Meredith, New Hampshire. A reception will follow from 11:30 to 3:00 p.m. at Canoe Restaurant and Tavern, 232 Whittier Highway, Center Harbor, NH. All are welcome. Please RSVP: https://everloved.com/life-of/justin-thomas/ or scan QR code:
In lieu of flowers, donations in Justin's memory can be made either to: NH Catholic Charities, Counseling Program, 100 William Loeb Drive, Unit 3, Manchester NH 03109; or to the Bill Lamper Youth Basketball League (BLYBL), P.O. Box 171, Meredith NH 03253.
