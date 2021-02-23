BELMONT — Judith Marie Wright, 78, of Belmont, NH, passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021, as a result of Covid-19.
Judy was born October 13, 1942 in Waltham, MA, the daughter of the late Thomas and Shirley (Novak) Devoe. She went to school and worked in Laconia in sales, housekeeping, and community health and hospice. She really liked to cook, visit many of our area stores, go camping, and play with her pet animals.
She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Robert Wright, along with her children, Tammy Emery (Mark) and Randy Wright; her siblings, Jean, Russell, and Ernie (Dorothy deceased); her grandchildren, Shanna, Alyssa, and Thomas; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; in-laws and friends.
The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is helping with the final arrangements. There will be no calling hours according to her wishes. A family gathering will be held at a later date.
