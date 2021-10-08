YORK, Maine — Judith A. Baron of York, Maine, formerly of Laconia, entered eternal life on Sunday, September 5, 2021. With her family at her side, Judie was prayed home to God as she passed away from cancer.
Judie was born in Everett, Massachusetts, on December 29, 1943, to Lewis C. and Teresa R. Mills. At a young age she moved to Gilford, NH, where she eventually met her husband and began a family before moving to Laconia. In addition to raising her children, Judie took on a variety of jobs and business opportunities throughout her life. As an employee, or as a business owner with her husband, she defined every job with excellence, a strong work ethic and a positive attitude. Even so, it was as a dedicated mother that Judie did her best and hardest work.
Not long ago, Judie wrote in her high school reunion book that her kids were the best thing to happen to her in life. True, she was a devoted mother, but it was as a Nana to her grandkids that she really hit her stride and her star shone the brightest. Nana was very proud of her six grandchildren and was deeply loved by them in return. The “nana adventures” will live on in priceless memories while the bumper-sticker-worthy “nana phrases” will bring laughter for years to come.
There wasn’t an adventure in life Judie was afraid of taking, a joke she wasn’t ready to play on someone, or a deal she could let pass by. She enjoyed taking cruises, traveling abroad, snowmobiling, motorcycle riding, fishing and clamming, NASCAR races, boogie boarding the ocean waves, and visiting her favorite places in New Hampshire during the fall. Throughout life, everything Judie stood for was born out of her fighting spirit and belief that things would always work out. She was resilient, loving, and a survivor. It was through her own challenges in life that she understood the value of compassion and never failed to lift others up in unexpected and kind ways when they needed it most.
We know that many of you learning of her passing have your own stories and snapshots of life with Judie and we hope they bring you both laughter and joy even through tears. The vibrant way Judie lived her life will be missed but never forgotten.
Those she left behind include her son Duane Baron and his wife Deanna of Belmont, NH, and grandsons, Gregory and Dylan; daughter Brenda Jolicoeur and her husband Tony of York, ME, and grandchildren Michael, Miranda, Mirabelle and Matthias; her sister Theresa Sullivan of Loudon, NH; and her niece Judy Sullivan of Loudon, NH; brother Lewis Mills and his partner Donna Bonnano of Raynham, MA; brother William Mills of NH; and nephew Michael Mills of Texas; brother and sister-in-law Richard and Joanne Tebbetts of Gilford, NH; and her niece Christine Tebbetts of Gilford, NH. She also leaves many dear friends and extended family members whom she loved, cherished, and shared countless adventures.
Judie was predeceased by her loving husband of 53 years, Richard Baron.
The family is exceptionally grateful to Beacon Hospice for their loving care and help in the last few days of Judie’s life.
Family and friends are welcome to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, October 23rd at 11:00 a.m. at the Laconia Elks Lodge, 17 Sugarbush Lane, Gilford, NH.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local humane society or wildlife shelter in Judie’s name, and of course, never let a good coupon expire before being used.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.