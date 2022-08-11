LACONIA — Joseph E. Tarbay, 76, passed away at Mountain Ridge Center on Monday, April 18, 2022.
He was born on December 15, 1945, the son of the late John Tarbay and Mary (Cox) Tarbay.
Joseph worked at Alonzo B. Reed Shipping in Southern, CA, and from there, he spent many years at Davis Patterson in Lakeport. Joseph loved being a handyman in his retirement, including woodworking and building in his spare time. Joseph loved all animals, especially his cats Lucky, Gray, Stripe and Rambo, and all other strays that came along. He also loved his house and land on the Winnipesaukee River.
Joseph is survived by his partner, Marie McDonald.
Services will be private.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
