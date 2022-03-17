Jordan S. Prouty, 93

MOULTONBOROUGH — Jordan Scott Prouty of Moultonborough, and Marshfield, MA, passed away on the 13th of March at the age of 93. Jordan left us peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by his family in his home overlooking his beloved Lake Kanasatka. He passed just as he always hoped he would.
Jordan’s greatest passions in life were his family and friends, the outdoors, travel, and community engagement.
Jordan was born in Norwood, Massachusetts, on May 1, 1928, the only child of Reed and Vera Priscilla (Johnstone) Prouty. He grew up in Portland, Maine, and Marshfield, MA, spending the majority of his childhood outdoors in nature with his parents and friends. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America at age 15. The time he spent outdoors throughout his childhood led to a life full of hunting and fishing adventures, boating on lakes and oceans, traveling the world, especially to Bermuda, one of his favorite destinations, and spending time by his favorite lake in New Hampshire.
After graduating from Rochester Institute of Technology in 1951, he married the love of his life, Barbara Damon Prouty, and was drawn to serve his country soon after. He attended officer candidate school and served to the rank of Captain in the U.S. Army Signal Corps. Jordan and Barbara had four children, the “4S,” which includes Susan Jane Norris, Stephen Damon Prouty and wife Amy, Sara Jordan Prouty and husband William Scott, and Sandra Reed Guimond and husband Gene, all of Marshfield.
After Barbara’s death and a period of courtship, he married the second love of his life, Phyllis (Marsh) Dane Prouty. He and Phyllis lived out their retirement years with love and joy. In addition to his children and their spouses, Jordan leaves three stepchildren and their spouses, 17 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Jordan firmly believed in contributing to his community and country. He fulfilled this belief from the time he volunteered to serve in the United States Army to boards of directors of nonprofits and municipal governments. Some of Jordan’s proudest volunteerism accomplishments include: Captain, Marshfield Volunteer Fire Department; Scoutmaster, Troop 61, Boy Scouts of America; Elected Engineer, Marshfield Board of Health; Board Member, Jordan Hospital, Plymouth; Chairman, Board of Directors, Plymouth 5 Savings Bank; Chairman, Loon Preservation Committee, Moultonborough; Clerk of the Works, Loon Preservation Center development project; Elected Trustee of the Trust Funds, Moultonborough; Honorary Trustee, New Hampshire Audubon Society; Clerk of the Works, Moultonborough Public Library extension project; 60 year Master Mason; Chairman, Moultonborough Capital Improvements Committee; Selected Honorary Grand Marshall with wife, Phyllis, Moultonborough 4th of July Parade, 2014.
Jordan also engaged with his community and country throughout his professional career. He worked as a government contractor and for several electronic sales companies before going on to found and serve as President and CEO of both Northeast Representatives and Hingham Bay Corporation in Hingham, MA.
Jordan was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, stepfather, step-grandfather, colleague, volunteer, public servant, and friend to thousands of us. He cherished his time with everyone and his well-known departure message, “Goodbye, Dear” was always delivered with a broad smile that will be remembered by all. The world has lost a beautiful person.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at North Community Church, 72 Old Main Street, Marshfield Hills, MA.
For any New Hampshire friends unable to attend the service, there will be a celebration of his life on the porch of his lakeside home on July 30, 2022, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.
The burial will be private.
People wishing to honor Jordan’s lifelong commitment to community may make a donation to the Loon Preservation Committee, 183 Lee’s Mill Road, Moultonborough, NH 03254.
Others wishing to honor Jordan’s love of US military commitment and country may make a donation to Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), 3033 Wilson Blvd., 3rd Floor, Arlington, VA 22201.
