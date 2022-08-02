Jonathan R. Luneau, 60

NORWAY, ME – Jonathan Raynard Luneau, 60, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Norway, on July 27, 2022, “graduated to God’s baseball diamond in the sky” as he would put it.

He was born in Norway, on February 4, 1962, son of Ernest N. and Ethelyn R. Luneau. He spent his early childhood in Paris, ME, hanging out with his neighborhood cousins Dana, Steve and Jonathan T. He later moved to Meredith, NH, finished grammar school there, then went to Christian schools in Scarborough, ME, and Lenox, MA, for junior and senior high. He was on the basketball team, enjoyed reading and was a speed reader. When not in school, he enjoyed being at Dad’s camp, fishing, boating and swimming. Times spent with his Dad were always good memories.

