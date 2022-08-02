Jonathan R. Luneau, 60

NORWAY, ME – Jonathan Raynard Luneau, 60, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Norway, on July 27, 2022, “graduated to God’s baseball diamond in the sky” as he would put it.
He was born in Norway, on February 4, 1962, son of Ernest N. and Ethelyn R. Luneau. He spent his early childhood in Paris, ME, hanging out with his neighborhood cousins Dana, Steve and Jonathan T. He later moved to Meredith, NH, finished grammar school there, then went to Christian schools in Scarborough, ME, and Lenox, MA, for junior and senior high. He was on the basketball team, enjoyed reading and was a speed reader. When not in school, he enjoyed being at Dad’s camp, fishing, boating and swimming. Times spent with his Dad were always good memories.
After finishing school, he worked hard to become a master carpenter, building and remodeling homes in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts for years. He was multi-talented, very clever about so many things. Unfortunately, he had to retire in recent years, due to poor health. His many interests included remodeling kitchens and bathrooms (his passion and specialty); gardening; watching Red Sox and Patriots games; collecting pictures of his children and family; updating his home; cooking; playing chess; honoring his Dad’s military service; watching Jeopardy; staying informed about political matters; gathering information about his cousins’ (R & K Bouchard) racing careers.
He had a wonderful and unique sense of humor. He was referred to recently as “the funniest guy I’ve ever met” and another said “he loved to make people laugh.” Jonathan had a winning personality. And, in spite of the “rough and tough” exterior that he displayed now and then, he had a big heart and was full of love, caring and compassion for his children, family and friends.
He is survived by his mother, Ethelyn R. Chambers; daughters, Kara Asher and Cassandra Compton; sons, Nickolas and Aaron; grandchildren, Robert and Emma; sister, Stephanie J. Allen (Peter); brother, Normand L. Luneau (Sandra); step-sisters, Marion and Elaine; step-brothers, Ed (Ellen), George and Buck; nieces, nephews, cousins; special friends, Rick and Tammy Farnum, Brian Hill, Monica and NH friends; also his German Shepherd Heidi and his beloved cat Rocky.
He was predeceased by his grandparents; his loving Dad Ernest N. Luneau; nephew Jesse; special cousins. Dana Colby; and step-dad, Cliff Chambers.
“Those of us, who knew you best, loved you most.” See you in Heaven, Jonathan! 'Be humble and gentle. Be patient with each other, making allowance for each other’s faults because of your love. Try always to be led along together by the Holy Spirit, and so be at peace with one another.” – Eph. 4:2+3 Living Bible.
A celebration of Jonathan’s life is being planned for a future date, to be announced. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 45 Main Street, South Paris, ME. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com.
