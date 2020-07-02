CANTERBURY — On Sunday June 28, 2020, Jonathan Land, beloved husband and father of eight, passed away at the age of 62.
Jon was born on February 19th, 1958 in Erie, PA to Harvey and Arline Land. He married the love of his life, Michele, on December 8th, 2001. Together they raised five daughters, Catherine, Taylor, Kendall, Devon and Carson, and three sons, Alex, Zachary and Lucas. Jon was the proud grandfather to three granddaughters, Morgan, Paige and Brooklyn, and three grandsons, Ari, Aaron and soon to arrive Emmett.
Jon had a passion for life including fishing, hiking, biking, and boating. He was dedicated in his community and was currently active at the Loudon Food Pantry. He spread love and joy across all family, friends, and coworkers, and always took everyone under his guiding wing. Jon always had quick wit and the ability to make everyone laugh. His compassionate, goofy fun spirit and smile impacted everyone that met him.
Jon is survived by his dedicated wife, Michele. Also his eight children and their spouses, Catherine (Joshua), Alex, Zachary, Lucas (Mikaela), Taylor (Kevin), Kendall (JP), Devon (Luke) and Carson (Franz). Jon is also survived by his two sisters, Abbe (Martin), Lisa, and his wife’s family Peter (Shari), Susie, and Leslie (Fran), along with many cousins and grandchildren.
A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, July 4th, 2020 at Jon and Michele’s home.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Loudon Food Pantry at Loudonfoodpantry.org
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.