HOLDERNESS — Jonathan (Goatie) Francis Bourne, 81 of Holderness, NH, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Golden View Health Care Center in Meredith, NH.
He was born on September 25, 1939 in Boston, MA to Philip W. Bourne and Mary E. Bourne of Beverly, MA. Jon spent a lot of his youth on Squam Lake and moved to Holderness in 1960.
Jon faithfully served the Town of Holderness Fire Department from the 1960s through the 1970s. He worked at Kip & Joe’s in Holderness, Smith Piper General Store in Holderness, and retired after 25 years at The Holderness School.
Jon loved his antique cars and motorcycles, driving across the country where he met many wonderful people and formed many lasting relationships. Jon was always there to help with his mechanical expertise.
He is predeceased by his sister, Sally Bourne Harrison and his brother, Philip Bourne.
Jon is survived by Catherine G. Bourne of Gilford, NH; his twin children, David E. Bourne of Holderness and Deborah A. Bourne of Gilmanton, NH; five granddaughters; his wife, Penelope Crowley Bourne; and his step-children, James and Linda Crowley.
A celebration of life will be held for Jon at Church Landing in Meredith, NH on October, 11th at 2:00 p.m.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.