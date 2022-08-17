John W. Ewens, 87

NEW HAMPTON —John Wesley Ewens, 87, passed away at his home on August 16, 2022.
He was born in New Hampton on September 24, 1934, and was the son of Henry A. and Marjorie (Hughes) Ewens. He attended New Hampton and Bristol schools.
He was married to June B. White on July 21, 1954 in Hebron. John served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps from January 9, 1953 thru August 8, 1962. After serving his country, he was employed by International Packing Corporation in Bristol. While there he started the IPC credit union and also served as president. He retired after 43 years working his way up to senior manufacturing engineer in 1995.
John served his community as an Alexandria school board member starting when the Newfound Area School District was formed. He was on the board of directors for the Bristol bank and Iona Bank of Tilton for many years. He also served as Cub Scout Master Troop 59 in Bristol.
During his retirement he and his wife traveled throughout the country plus Canada and Mexico.
John is survived by his wife of 68 years, June B. (White) Ewens of New Hampton; his sons, Tim (Mary) of Palmetto, Florida, and Todd (Linda) of Colebrook; three grandsons, John (Shon) Joseph of Florida, and James (Mieun) of Alaska; great-grandchildren, Grace, Jackson and Harper; many nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to his nieces, Dale Veilleux and May Brosseau for their help and kindness during this time. And thanks to the Lakes Region Hospice.
Family flowers only. In lieu of flowers for those who wish, the family suggests contributions can be made to the Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association or to a charity of one’s choice.
Graveside services will be held of Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the New Hampton Village Cemetery, Pinnacle Hill Road in New Hampton.
Dupuis Funeral Home in Ashland is handling the arrangements. For more information go to dupuisfuneralhome.com.
