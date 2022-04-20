John T. McBreen Jr., 85

LACONIA — John Thomas "Tom" McBreen Jr., 85, of Ledges Drive, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Tom was born in Springfield, OH, on February 12, 1937, the son of John T. McBreen Sr. and Thelma (Crabill) McBreen.
Tom attended Saint Joseph’s Catholic School along with his two brothers and sister. They would walk miles past other schools to attend the same school their father attended. After high school, Tom enlisted in the United States Navy, where he met his beloved partner and husband, David Greenhoe. After four years in the Navy, they both attended pharmacy school in North Dakota.
Tom and Dave moved to the Lakes Region in the early 1960s because they loved everything about New England.
During his career as a pharmacist, Tom worked at Flower Pharmacy, Hounsell’s Drug Store, Story Drug Store, The Medicine Shoppe, Laconia State School and the New Hampshire State Prison.
Tom loved to travel and has been around the world. He was also an avid gardener and always had the most beautiful flower gardens. His specialty was growing tuberous begonias. Tom will be remembered for his constant smile and pleasant personality.
Tom is survived by his husband and partner of 65 years, David Greenhoe; brother, Jim and sister-in-law Kay McBreen of Cape Coral, FL; brother, Bob of Venice, FL; and eight nieces and six nephews.
There will be no services.
