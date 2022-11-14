John R.  Sherkanowski, 86

BELMONT — John Richard Sherkanowski, 86, of Belmont, passed away peacefully at his home with loved ones by his side on Friday, November 11, 2022.
John was born in East Boston on January 31, 1936, to Anthony and Francis (Koiro) Sherkanowski.
He resided in Medford, Massachusetts, moving to Moultonborough in 1976, where he lived until the passing of his beloved wife, Helen. He was a man of many talents, a restaurant owner, a general contractor, a disposal business owner, and a diving shop. Anyone who knew him knew he would speak his mind no matter what the outcome. His motto was, “I tell it like it is.” He also was a man that would help anyone in need. He donated to several charities every month.
He was a loving and generous father and grandfather who always put his family first.
He survived by his sons, John Paul and his wife Meredith Sherkanowski, Chris and his wife Heidi Sherkanowski, and Steven and his wife Lauren Sherkanowski; his grandchildren, Nathan Sherkanowski, Erica Lacasse, Jennifer Rodrigues, Sophia Sherkanowski, Grace Sherkanowski, Emili Sherkanowski, and Erik Sherkanowski; and great-grandchildren, Sadey Sherknowski, Daniel Sherkanowski, Damien Sherkanowski, Xander Sherkanowski, Ava Lacasse, Alex Lacasse, and Amara Vien; and many nieces and nephews.
He will be reunited with his loving wife, Helen (Knapik) Sherkanowski; and his grandson, Zachary Sherkanowski; and he will be in our hearts forever.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 300 NH Route 25, Meredith, NH.
Burial will follow at Shannon Cemetery, 568 Governor Wentworth Highway, Moultonborough.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in John’s name to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
