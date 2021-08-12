John P. Hajny, 57, died Aug. 5, of cancer at his home in Moultonborough.
He was born Sept. 8, 1963, in Garden City, New York, the fourth son of Frank and Patricia Hajny. John graduated from St. Paul’s class of 1980. He worked at Thompson Industries for 27 years. John was a loyal Rangers fan and even though he hailed from New York, his favorite baseball team was the Baltimore Orioles.
John is survived by his partner of seven years, Noel Monacella; his four brothers, Tom (Carolina), Jim, Frank (Beth) and Ray (Helen); and his six children, Sean (Tia), Jacquie, Kristian, Megan (Cody Sherrill), Kevin and Connor; grandchildren Kana and Avah, Braydon; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A service of remembrance will be held at his home on Saturday, Aug. 14, at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.