John E. Daigneault, 75

LACONIA — John Emery Daigneault, 75, of N. Ft. Myers, FL, and Laconia, died on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at his home in N. Ft. Myers with his loving wife by his side after a courageous battle with cancer.
John was born on December 14, 1946 in Laconia, the son of the late Paul W. and Irene V. (St. Cyr) Daigneault.
John was a lifelong resident of Laconia where he attended the local schools.
John proudly served his country in the U.S. Army as a logistics technician. He retired in 1986 as a Sergeant First Class with 22 years of service. He was recipient of the Army Commendation Medal four times and was recipient of the Meritorious of service medals three times and numerous other decorations and awards. John was stationed in Germany, Korea, Alaska and several US bases. He was very proud of his service to his country. After his retirement, he was a private contractor and most recently as the Director of Environmental Services at the Peabody Home in Franklin for 10 years.
John was a communicant of St. Joseph Church, Laconia.
John was an avid golfer, with three hole-in-ones; over 20 years as a member of the Laconia Country Club and worked and played at Ft. Myers Country Club in Winter. He loved Harley Davidsons and muscle cars. John was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Laconia.
John was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann (Davidson) Daigneault of Laconia; their sons, Paul & Lisa Daigneault of Laconia, Thomas & Breinn Daigneault of Gilford; and Ryan T. Smith, of Ashland; and daughter, Andrea & Garth Whoolsey of New Hampton; six Grandchildren, Marissa Rainville, Chris Woolsey, Lydia Jordan, Kaleb Daigneault, Kadyn Smith, and Masyn Smith; four great-grandchildren, Kellan, Arline, Vanessa, and Liam; two brothers, Philip “Bud” & Marsha Daigneault of Morehead City, NC and Thomas & Cindy Daigneault of Laconia and Ft. Myers; and three nieces. In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by a daughter, Brianne Nicole Daigneault.
John would like to be remembered as follows: “……as someone who was thoughtful, loving, honest and stubborn, a person of integrity and no matter where life lead me I was always looking for the next tee time.”
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. in the Carriage House of the Wilkinson-Beane Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 31, 2022 at St. Andre Bessette Parish, Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia.
Burial will be held with Military Honors in the family lot in St. Johns Cemetery, Tilton, later this spring.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in John’s name be made to the Granite VNA Hospice, 30 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH 03301.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
