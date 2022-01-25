John Bresse, 43

MEREDITH — John Bresse was born December 1, 1978, in Laconia NH, to Hope Hurd and John Bresse Jr. John Bresse of Meredith, NH was 43 at the time of his passing. John was a long-time employee of Remcon North, as a head Machinist.
Johns' memory will forever be cherished by his mother Hope Hurd, her husband and his stepfather, James Hurd; younger brothers, Christopher Bresse and his wife, Alyson Bresse, Nicholas Bresse and his wife, Krystal Bresse; and his younger sister, Kristen Pimley and her husband Bill Pimley; stepbrothers, James Hurd and Joseph Hurd. John was loved by so many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
John left behind his son, Lucas John Bresse and the mother of their son, Maria Patten, the love they both have for their son is unconditional, and his memory will always stay alive. John enjoyed his time spent with his son, from four-wheeler rides to fishing, and talking about their love for space.
John was passionate about hunting, fishing, and camping! Family and Friends are going to miss John more than words could ever express. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor and his dance moves, as he would sing to every song as loud as he could, “ok just one more song!” as five more would play. He was loved and respected by so many friends from each chapter of his life.
John will never be forgotten, he will forever walk beside us all, unseen, unheard, but always near. Out of respect, services for family and close friends will be held in private.
