JoAnne G. MacNeill, 92, passed away on January 1st, 2021. She was born in Boston, Massachusetts, the daughter of Ruth and Ruel (Jack) Gilliland. In following her husband Mac throughout his US Forest Service career, she lived in Virginia, West Virginia, New Hampshire and Wisconsin.
She was predeceased by her husband Richard L. (Mac) MacNeill.
Survivors include a son, Richard MacNeill and his wife Elaine of Laconia, NH; a daughter, Leslie Graupmann and husband Keith of Woodbury, Minnesota. In addition to her children, family members include four grandchildren, Lindsay Morrison-Tibbetts (Derek Tibbetts), Jeremy Morrison (Jaime Ellermann), Kailey Avery and Meg Graupmann (Ryan Garbe); and three great-grandchildren, Eli Tibbetts, Aiden Tibbetts and Penelope Avery.
At her request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services.
