Joan Wirth

Joan Wirth

She helped us see so much. From the time we, her children, first opened our eyes, she brought our attention to colors, shapes, and textures, to light and shadow, and to natural wonders big and small. And when she wasn’t pointing wonders out, she was sketching them in pencil or painting them in oils. This gift of enriched seeing was given not only to children and grandchildren, but also to family and friends, colleagues and students, and all who have seen her artwork.

It wasn't only through her color-filled canvases that Joan gave the world so much to see. And what she gave wasn’t merely a way of seeing, but a way of being in the world. Follow your passion, use your imagination, view the world from another perspective, stay open-minded, challenge conventional wisdom — these are principles she advocated and lived. Spirit is everywhere. Everything has spirit. This is a belief Joan held close and dear.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.