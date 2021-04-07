Joan D. Bounivie Anselmo

Joan Dorothy Bounivie Anselmo died March 29, 2021 in Spring Hill, FL, from complications of dementia.
Joan was born in Cambridge, MA, to George and Dorothy Bounivie in 1933.
She lived with her family in Dedham, MA, and Laconia, NH, for 29 years. She was a communicant of Our Lady of The Lakes Church in Laconia, NH. She was a 1951 graduate of Sacred Heart High School.
Joan worked for many years at Lechmere Sales, Century Bank, and Kellerhaus in Laconia, NH. Joan had a great outlook on life and lived it with no regrets. She was nicknamed “Happy” by her sisters and was always ready to travel. She ended every phone conversation with “Love you a bunch.”
She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph E. Anselmo in 1989 and her brother George (Ken) Bounivie.
Joan leaves her daughter, Kathleen McCormack Anselmo and her wife Tia Anselmo McCormack of Spring Hill, FL, who lovingly cared for her for the past four years. She is also survived by her son, Joseph D. and wife Nancy of Duxbury, MA; two granddaughters, Lori (Jeff) McWilliams of Massachusetts and Jamie (Marshall) Votta of Rhode Island; five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves her sisters, Janice (Richard) Anthanasopoulas of Newton, MA, and her youngest sister, Anne Ferranti and her late husband Anthony of Waltham, MA, who were all her traveling companions.
Burial will be in the Cambridge City Cemetery, Cambridge, MA. Donations can be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
