Jeannette L. Caissie, 83

DANFORTH, Maine — Jeannette Louise Caissie, 83, died on April 4, 2022 in Houlton, ME. She was born on May 7, 1938 in Georgetown, New Brunswick, Canada, the daughter of Leonard and Rose Richard.
She is survived by her children, Debora Maillet of Canada, Alice Eastman, Jackie and Herbert Wood and Louise Caissie of Maine, James Caissie and Michelle Fugere of New Hampshire, and Peggy Foppe of Michigan; grandchildren, Bobby Maillet, Jeannie Maillet, Amanda and Gary Dulac, Adam and Willow Caissie, Shauna Treadwell and Brandon Caissie; great-grandchildren, Gage Caissie, Kianna Caissie and Braydon Treadwell with nine others, as well as great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters of Canada and Massachusetts.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Paul Caissie; children, Anthony Caissie, Michael Caissie and the twins, Don and Donna Caissie.
There will be a graveside service Saturday, June 25 at 1 p.m. at the Homeland Cemetery in Bristol.
