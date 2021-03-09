On Saturday, February 27, 2021, Jean Obermeyer Pearson passed peacefully on at the age of 84, at the Laconia Taylor Community. She was born on March 19, 1936 in Boston, MA to Alfred A. and Mary Alice (Macdonald) Obermeyer. Her formative years were enjoyed with her grandparents and Norwegian great-grandfather in Auburndale. Later in Jean’s youth, she was inspired in Newton Highlands. She graduated from New England Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing in 1957. On June 9, 1957, she married Dana H. Pearson and they created a home in Center Sandwich, NH, living there for almost 50 years while raising three daughters: Jennifer, Heather and Dagmar.
Upon moving to Sandwich, Jean began working at the Sandwich Medical Center administering polio vaccines. As her daughters grew, she was a Girl Scout leader, member of the Mt. Israel Grange and the Federated Church Kenyon Club. Later, she was the summer camp nurse for the Mead Base Wilderness Camp. Jean was the first board president for the Center of Hope for Developmental Disabilities. Once her youngest child entered school, Jean volunteered as an aide, but was soon hired as an educational assistant, while still working extra hours at Ayotte's Designery. Professionally, she was employed at the Laconia State School, the NH Veteran’s Home, Golden View Health Care and finished her extensive nursing career at the Taylor Community.
Jean was dedicated to her extended family and to utilizing her nursing background to passionately mentor others to learn to care for themselves. Throughout her lifetime, she expanded her horizons into many different venues: drawing, weaving, pottery, painting, and gardening, not only growing her life experiences, but also positively interacting with other humans. Simultaneously, Jean was always quick to respond to local and family nursing/health concerns.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Dana; brother, Ned Obermeyer; sister, Karen Murphy; and grandson, Justin Booska.
In addition to her daughters, Jean is survived by her sister, Gretchen Droesch; grandchildren, Nick Vierus, Ben Booska, and Tess V. Kimsey; great-grandchildren, Eleanor and Walter Booska and Veronica Vierus; and many nieces and nephews.
The family is very appreciative for all the great care from the Taylor Community staff. Donations can be made to Taylor Community/Sunshine Fund, 435 Union Ave, Laconia NH 03246 or Central NH VNA & Hospice, 780 North Main Street, Laconia, NH 03246.
The family will celebrate Jean's life and enjoy sharing stories this summer.
