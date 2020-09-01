Jason Durgin passed away in Manchester, NH, on August 30, 2020.
He was born on January 31, 1974, to the late Darlene Dubois Hough and the late Alan Durgin.
He is survived by his daughter, LeeAnn Havlock of Laconia; brother, Scott Durgin and his wife, Tracey and their children, Cody, Chris, Andy, Skyler, Tanya and Samantha; sister, Vicky Hanover and partner, Jamin Donovan and their children, Kristyn and her husband Chris, Paige, Drew and Ethan; three great-nieces Lily, Abby and Kacey; step-father David Hough of Laconia.
The family has chosen to do a graveside burial at a later date.
