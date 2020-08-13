ASHLAND — Janice L. Mckim, 65, of Ashland, NH, passed away on August 8, 2020.
Janice was born in Foxboro, MA, to Bebe and Daniel (Deceased) McKim on February 18, 1955. She was a longtime partner of Ellen Shippee.
She graduated from Foxboro High School receiving the New England Patriots award for her athletics and high honors. She was a 1977 graduate of Plymouth State College. She was retired from Pemi Easter Seals and Comfort Keepers.
Janice enjoyed boating and fishing on Squam Lake and was an avid reader and an excellent cook. She especially enjoyed her summers growing up on Blackmore Pond in Wareham, MA. She was a dedicated Patriots fan. She had a great sense of humor, entertained many and will be missed by all Janice is survived by brothers, Andy McKim and Daniel McKim; and several nieces and nephews.
Private calling hours will be on at The Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth, NH.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged, and face coverings will be required.
To leave an online condolence please visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.