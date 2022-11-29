After a courageous five-year battle with triple negative breast cancer, surrounded by family, Janet Maxwell Clifford passed on to her next journey Nov. 18.
Jan was born Oct. 11, 1963, in Laconia. She attended the New Hampton School, where she made many lifelong friends. After some fun years waiting tables and bartending in the Lakes Region she went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in business administration. After moving to Naples, Florida, she had a successful career as an administrative assistant and office manager. Jan enjoyed many hobbies including collecting rocks and gemstones, sharing kind thoughts with friends and a great love of family. But her greatest joy and her only regret was leaving her daughters too soon.
Jan was predeceased by her mother, Marian Holland Maxwell, when she was only 22.
Janet leaves behind her beloved daughters, Haley Hope Clifford, 26, and Ashley Nichole Clifford, 23; her father Donald and stepmother Gail Maxwell; brother Douglas and his wife Ana Maxwell; niece Alexis, husband Brandon and grand-nephew Phoenix Cole; and nephew Hunter Maxwell, all of Naples, Florida; her aunt, Winnie Holland Martin, who stayed in close contact throughout her life; and many more aunts, uncles and cousins from both sides of her family. Jan also leaves behind a large group of very good friends in Florida and New England.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in New Hampshire.
