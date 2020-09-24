Janet Elaine (Krunnfusz) Stearns went to her eternal home on September 23rd, 2020 at the age of 86. She was born the youngest child of Edna and Cleytus Krunnfusz in Elgin, Illinois. She was proceeded in death by her parents as well as her two siblings, Virginia Mae Hoffman, and Gordon Russell Krunnfusz and her daughter-in-law, Lynda R. Stearns. Janet is survived by her husband, Seth Ira Stearns; her children, Monica Beth (James E.) Fredell, Brent Ashley Stearns, Mark Bradley Stearns, and Brian Seth (Jennifer) Stearns; her grandchildren, Alexander James (Carson) Fredell, Anastasia Monique (Kevin) Keefe, and Matthew Bradley (Kelsie) Stearns; as well as one great-grandson, Jasper James Fredell; sister-in-law, Naomi Ruth Stearns; favorite nephew, Steven (Sally) Hoffman; and many family members and friends.
Janet was raised and educated in Elgin, Illinois. Upon graduation from high school she pursued a lifelong career in Nursing, graduating from Rush-Copley Hospital in Aurora, Illinois. It was there that she met the “love of her life” and future husband, Seth Ira Stearns where he worked as an orderly while attending Aurora College. They were married on June 9, 1956 and lived in Illinois until retirement in Center Harbor, New Hampshire. Their 64-year marriage has provided an example to their children and grandchildren of the power of an enduring relationship based in faith and love. They have supported each other through life’s journey.
Janet practiced her nursing profession for 42 years, finally retiring in 1997. She worked in a variety of settings from Cardiac ICU to Emergency Room to Gastrointestinal Procedures. She was a professional role model to her children, juggling career, and family long before it was commonplace for women. Janet said of her nursing career;” Caring for others was truly fulfilling.” She brought that care to all whose lives she touched.
Friendships were made easily for our Mother and were an important part of her life. She could always be counted on for a kind gesture, a phone call, an encouraging word, a card, or a casserole. She was always there for her friends and maintained a lifelong contact with them.
Music was a joy for Janet. She loved to play the piano and excelled at it. She often played at church. Playing for the holiday sing-a-longs with the family gathered around her at the piano is a favorite family Christmas memory. In later years, she and her son Mark expanded on this tradition by playing together each week.
Janet was also an avid gardener. Closing our eyes, we can easily visualize her planting one last annual, pulling a weed or watering the flowerbed at dusk. She had a host of houseplants, especially her favored amaryllis’. She often joined in to help her children with their gardening and landscaping projects, calling it “playing in the dirt’ and “dirt therapy.” In retirement she earned her Master Gardeners certificate, something that she was immensely proud of. Gardening is one of her legacies to all of us.
Janet said that her greatest love and joy were found in her marriage, in the deep pride and joy of raising her children, in seeing her grandchildren grow into adulthood, and now having a great-grandson. She was always there for all of us. She encouraged us, cheered for us, prayed for us, laughed with us and cried with us.
Janet was an amazing Grandmother and Aunt, always remembering special days with care packages filled with special things like sweaters and afghans that she knitted. She loved going on “adventures” and left many cherished memories of Summer days in New Hampshire.
Her faith in God was a cornerstone of her life. It gave her the strength to “fight the good fight” and “finish the race” set before her. (2 Timothy 4: 7-8) We will miss her but know that she is at peace, out of pain and in the presence of God. (Revelations 21:4 / Psalm 23)
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Alton Bay Christian Conference Center, 5 Broadway Blvd., Alton, Bay, New Hampshire or to The American Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinson.org
To leave an online condolence please visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.