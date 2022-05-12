James S. Allen, 84

PLYMOUTH — James "Jim" S.Allen, 84, of Plymouth, passed on May 8, 2022 at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth.
Born in Columbus, Ohio on January 3, 1938, he was the son of the late Dr. Fred Ernest and Lucille (Sherwood) Allen of Durham.
Jim grew up in Durham and graduated from Oyster River High School, class of 1956 and the University of NH, Durham, class of 1961, earning a degree in mechanical engineering.
Jim went on to graduate from Air Force Pilot Training, class of 1963B, at Reese Air Force Base, Lubbock, TX and then was stationed at James Connally AFB, Waco, TX and Mather AFB, Sacramento, CA. After discharge from the USAF, Jim was a pilot with United Air Lines.
Jim and Mary have lived in Plymouth for 53 years where Jim has owned various businesses.
In addition to flying Jim enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and exploring the western United States.
Jim leaves his wife of 61 years, Mary Emma Place Allen; daughter, Beth Allen Mastin; granddaughter, Dr. Kara Mastin Song and husband Paul of Stow, OH; grandson, Alex James Mastin of Somersworth; and Debra Welch, who was like a daughter, of Bradford, VT. He has six brothers in NH, ME, NY, and AZ; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Calling Hours will be held in the Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth, on Sunday, May 15 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
A Service will be held at the Church of Christ, 1 Mill St., Tilton, on Monday, May 16 at 6 p.m.
Anyone who wishes to view the service electronically may use is link: www.lakesregioncoc.com/jimallen.
The Mayhew Funeral Home is honored to assist the Allen family with their arrangements. For more information, go to: www.amyhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.