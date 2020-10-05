FRANKLIN — James K. Verdon, Jim, 96, of Franklin, passed away peacefully at Golden Crest Assisted Living. He was born in Lincoln, RI and raised his family there. He also lived in Eastham and Douglas MA, as well as Tilton and Franklin, NH.
He worked for NE Telephone Co. for 40 years as a PBX Specialist and repairman. He served in WWII as a Corporal in the Army Air Force. He was stationed in India, China and Burma and received many Army Air Force Certificates of Appreciation and honors for contributions made.
He was a member of the Limerock Grange for many years as well as 4H Clubs while in school. Jim loved gardening, sports, and woodworking throughout his life and in his early years was a song and dance man, performing in several Minstrel shows. He also loved to “jitterbug” and watch Western movies with his wife, Jean.
He was predeceased by his wife of 71 years Jean (Tessier) Verdon who passed away last year. He is also predeceased by a daughter, Jean Verdon, who passed away in August.
He is survived by a son, James K Verdon Jr. and his wife Diane, of Port Charlotte FL; and two daughters, Joyce E. Verdon of Belmont, NH, and June E Laprade and her husband Bill, of Meredith NH. He is survived by five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
He is also survived by a brother, John Verdon of Lincoln, RI and his wife Thelma; a brother-in-law, Alvin Tucker of Lincoln; and a sister-in-law, Pearl Dellinger of Woonsocket, RI and her husband Ralph; and many nieces and nephews.
Jim was predeceased by his parents George W Verdon and Kathleen (Keaney) Verdon; his brothers, George and Joseph Verdon; and his sisters, Susan Verdon, Kathleen (Verdon) Rivet and Anna (Verdon) Tucker.
Services will be private. To leave an online condolence please visit www,mayhwefuneralhomes.com
