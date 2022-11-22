James K. Barry

James K. Barry

James K. Barry, 80, peacefully passed away at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth on November 20, 2022. James was born in Medford, Massachusetts, on September 15, 1942, and was the son of John and Hannah (Cox) Barry.

Jim served his country as a Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force from 1965 - 1969. After his service, he was a longtime employee of Polaroid Corporation in Waltham, Massachusetts, working in design and development. Jim loved to watch and go to the movies and was a fervent “Trekkie.” He was also an avid skier who traveled the world enjoying his passion. He also passed this passion on to others as a ski instructor who specialized in teaching disabled children to ski. In more recent times Jim volunteered at the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center. He was also a Boston sports fan and could often be seen wearing his beloved Celtics jacket.

