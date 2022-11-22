James K. Barry, 80, peacefully passed away at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth on November 20, 2022. James was born in Medford, Massachusetts, on September 15, 1942, and was the son of John and Hannah (Cox) Barry.
Jim served his country as a Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force from 1965 - 1969. After his service, he was a longtime employee of Polaroid Corporation in Waltham, Massachusetts, working in design and development. Jim loved to watch and go to the movies and was a fervent “Trekkie.” He was also an avid skier who traveled the world enjoying his passion. He also passed this passion on to others as a ski instructor who specialized in teaching disabled children to ski. In more recent times Jim volunteered at the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center. He was also a Boston sports fan and could often be seen wearing his beloved Celtics jacket.
Jim is survived by his sisters, C. Joan Krant, Sheila Marshall, Patricia Keegan; and his brother, John P. Barry. He is also survived by his three Godchildren, Cynthia Toby, Kevin Marshall and Megan Litzen; and many nieces and nephews who will always love and remember their “Uncle Jimmy.”
Jim was predeceased by his sister, Mary Lou Parker and brother, G. Robert Barry.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Trinity Parish, St. Mathews Catholic Church, School Street in Plymouth, on Monday, November 28, at 11 a.m. Burial will be held at 2 p.m. at the NH State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Squam Lake Natural Science Center: nhnature.org.
