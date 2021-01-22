HOLDERNESS — James H. Merrill Jr., 80, died at the Lafayette Center in Franconia following a period of declining health on January 17, 2021. He was born in Plymouth on July 27, 1940. He was the son of James H. and Gladys (Whittemore) Merrill Sr. He lived in Holderness on Mt. Prospect his entire life.
James attended the Elm School in Holderness, Holderness Central School and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1959. After high school, he served his country in the US Army. He returned to Holderness and worked as a carpenter and was employed by Rochester Shoe Tree Company. He enjoyed playing cards, old cars and tractors.
He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Betty Havlock. He is survived by his sister, Eleanor Rollins of New Hampton; brothers, Edward Merrill of Ashland, Robert Merrill, Allen Merrill and John Merrill, all of Holderness. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jim’s family would like to thank the staff at the Lafayette Center for all the wonderful care he received.
Graveside services will be announced in the Spring.
Dupuis Funeral Home in Ashland is handling the arrangements. For more information go to Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
