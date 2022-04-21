James E. Crosby, 76

NORTHFIELD — James Edward Crosby, 76, a resident of Northfield for the past 49 years, passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022 at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston after a short illness. He was born in Norwalk, CT on December 26, 1945 the son of the late James Daniel and Thora (Anderson) Crosby.
James was a graduate of Stratford High School class of 1963 before he served in the United States Marine Corps. Following his military service he became a master certified automobile mechanic. For many years he worked for Granite State Volkswagen in Concord. He was most recently employed by Carlson's Motor Sales in Concord for the past 33 years. Carlson's was really an extension of his family and a real source of pride and enjoyment for him as he served clients and enjoyed many close friends amongst the staff.
James and his wife were animal lovers and opened their home to several dogs and cats. He volunteered for Afghan Hound Rescue and adopted several older Afghan Hounds. He and his wife also received several Afghan Hounds from dear friends. James enjoyed taking all of their pets to Blackwater Veterinary Services in Salisbury. They provided excellent personal care for the pet family and were also much like an extended family to the Crosbys. James also had a passion for photography and took countless pictures wherever he went. He enjoyed watching the birds he and his wife provided heated baths and nesting houses for around their property. In addition, he loved watching sports on television and listening to music. James loved technology and enjoyed using computers and gadgets, and of course his many tools.
James is survived by his Afghan Hounds Flash and Gambler; and their three cats, Daisy, Mandy, and Roman. In addition, his wife of 53 years, Barbara Catherine (Glancy) Crosby of Northfield; his daughter, Joan Anderson of Wilmot and her three children, Sarah, Sophie and Zachary Anderson; and his son, Jeffrey Crosby and his wife Allyson Decker and their three children, James Crosby, Kassandra Crosby and Gage Desrosiers. He is also survived by his sister, Joan E. Cooney of Georgia and her two daughters, Jennifer and Susan.
As per James's wishes, there will not be any calling hours or funeral held. In lieu of flowers, his wish was for memorial donations to be made to an animal shelter of one's choice.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information or to leave the family an online condolence, please go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
