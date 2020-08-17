ALTON — On Sunday, August 2, 2020, Jackson Henry Duso, World War II Veteran, loving husband and father of seven, passed away peacefully at the age of 101.5 years old at a family home in Alton, NH. Jackson was born on November 28, 1918, in Enosburg Falls, VT.
He was pre-deceased by his wife Catherine (Kay) Duso and his son, Anthony.
He is survived by five sons, Richard (and wife Carol), David (and wife Lugene), Steven (and wife Janice), James, Denis; and a daughter, Diane; and 3 following generations of grandchildren.
He was an avid traveler and loved the open road, traveling the countryside with his wife Kay and their Harley Davidson motorcycle club in their early years, as a long-distance truck driver before retiring, and as "snowbirds" to and from Florida after retirement. He and Kay lived in many states throughout their marriage, but always had a love for Lake Winnipesaukee. It is there that they built a camp on Cow Island, which is their legacy that will live on for generations.
He enjoyed remaining active in many activities, some of his favorites included fishing, boating, golfing, and bowling. He was very proud of the many trophies he was awarded during his years of golfing and bowling. He even found water skiing at the age of 80. However, his favorite pastime in the later years was watching the grandchildren grow up to appreciate the lake and to be a part of all the fun to be had at camp.
He was lovingly cared for at home by his family for the last five years of his life, and told everyone he knew that he was very lucky and grateful to have such a wonderful family.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Cat Tales Rescue, 920 Lafayette Rd. Unit 201, Seabrook, NH 03874, https://www.cattalesnh.org as he loved being surrounded by foster kittens!
A graveside service will be held at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Hwy., Boscawen, NH, for close family and friends on Friday, August 21, 2020, at 1:30 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.