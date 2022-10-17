Herbert J. Greenlaw Jr.

Herbert J. Greenlaw Jr.

FRANKLIN — Herbert "Bert" J. Greenlaw Jr., 63, a resident of Franklin since 1991, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. He was born in Concord on November 7, 1958, the son of late Herbert J. Sr. and Carolyn (Charlton) Greenlaw.

Bert has been a resident of Franklin since his marriage to his wife Marion in 1991, moving from Penacook. He was formally employed as a Painter/Printer for Beede Electric. After he retired from Beede he was employed in the housekeeping department at Franklin Hospital and also worked part time in security at the New Hampshire Speedway in Loudon.

