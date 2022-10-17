Herbert J. Greenlaw Jr.

FRANKLIN — Herbert "Bert" J. Greenlaw Jr., 63, a resident of Franklin since 1991, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. He was born in Concord on November 7, 1958, the son of late Herbert J. Sr. and Carolyn (Charlton) Greenlaw.
Bert has been a resident of Franklin since his marriage to his wife Marion in 1991, moving from Penacook. He was formally employed as a Painter/Printer for Beede Electric. After he retired from Beede he was employed in the housekeeping department at Franklin Hospital and also worked part time in security at the New Hampshire Speedway in Loudon.
In his earlier days, he enjoyed playing baseball for the Franklin Hydro team. He loved the New England sports teams and would always cheer for the Patriots and Boston Red Sox. He also had a fondness for animals, especially his cats.
Bert has a very close and loving family including his wife, Marion M. (Benner) Defosses Greenlaw; his son, Ronald Defosses Jr. and his wife Carly of Lakeland, Florida and their four children, Lucas, Jack and twins, Piper and Madeline. He also leaves his sister, Diane Greenlaw of New Hampshire; his sister-in-laws, Mildred Whelan and her husband Kevin of Canterbury, Sarah Glines and her husband Tom of Franklin, and Tammy Beaudet of Franklin; his four nephews, Nathan and Michael Greenlaw, Bruce Adams and his wife Megan of Haverhill, Massachusetts, and Brandon Beaudet and his wife Maryann of Franklin; his nieces, Kassie Beaudet of Franklin, and Meghan and Jennifer Brown of Franklin; and also several great-nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, 584 West Main St. Tilton. A graveside service will follow the hours at Franklin Cemetery in Franklin.
Memorial donations in memory of Bert, may be made to the Pope Memorial SPCA of Concord, 94 Silk Farm Road, Concord, NH 03301.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.