GILFORD — Herbert F. Riley Jr., 79, passed away peacefully in his home on September 4, 2021 at 5:30 a.m., after a long battle with COPD.
Herbert was born on July 17, 1942 in Ossipee, the son of Herbert F. Riley Sr. and Jean (Morgan) Ringer.
He enjoyed spending time outdoors gardening, fishing, and bird watching, and he was a member of the Historical Society for his entire life. He worked for Sanel Auto Parts, Foley Oil, the Town of Gilford, and he served on the Board of Directors for the Old Lakeshore Cooperative Community Inc. He was a foster parent for many years and helped many children during that time.
Herbert is survived by his ex-wife, Judy Riley; his children, Melissa and her partner Mark, Debra and her partner Fred, Tiffany and her husband Ronnie, Kasey, Christie and her husband Larry, Micah, Christina, and Joel.; grandchildren, Juliet, Alex, Louis, Aaron, Samantha, Henry, Khadijah, Zakiyah, Jaliyah; and great-granddaughter, Velouria. He is also survived by his sister, Shirley Byrd; and his brother, John Riley. He is predeceased by his father, Herbert F. Riley Sr.; his mother, Jean (Morgan) Ringer; and siblings, Bobby, Randy, Kenny, and Jeanne.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 26, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., at 343 Old Lakeshore Rd #25, Gilford, NH, 03249.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.