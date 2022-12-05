BERWICK, Maine — Hazel M. Anair, 89, of Berwick, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Dec. 1.
Hazel was the widow of L. Robert Anair, who passed away in 2003.
Hazel was born in England in 1933 and came to the United States in 1946. She graduated from Laconia High School in 1951 and traveled with her military husband and family for many years. Hazel, besides caring for her loving family, worked for the school lunch programs in Gilmanton, Florida, and Gilford High School.
Hazel leaves behind one son, Len R. Anair, and his partner Sue Shepard, of Gilford; and two daughters, Brenda Anair, of Berwick; and Donna King, of Wells, Maine. Hazel was blessed with nine grandchildren, Jason Parent and his wife Heather Parent, of Londonderry; Scott King of Gardiner, Maine; Melissa Vigue, and her husband Jason Vigue, of Lyman, Maine; Matthew Parent, and his partner Gene Lillian Roberts, of Dover; Jonathan Cote and his partner Nicole Jarosch, of Nashua; Angela Mastrella and her husband Nicholas Mastrella, of Berwick; Vanessa Hersey and her husband Brian Hersey, of Newmarket; Chief Petty Officer Jacob Anair and his wife Clarissa Anair, of San Diego, California; and Katelin Anair and her partner Tyler Ober, of Windham, Maine; 21 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Bruce Anair, brother Peter N. Guay and sisters Marjorie Jacobs and Winnifred Girard Huckins.
A funeral service will be held Friday, Dec. 9, at 11 a.m. in the Carriage House at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH 03246.
Burial will immediately follow the service at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield St., Laconia.
The family would like to thank the nurses at Wentworth Hospice Care in Somersworth for their wonderful care and support.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to an animal shelter of your choosing.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
