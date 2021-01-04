NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Hayden Alan Moon, 28, of North Hollywood, CA, passed away suddenly on December 7, 2020. His family, friends, and colleagues are shocked and deeply saddened by his death.
Hayden grew up in Belmont, NH, and graduated from Belmont High School in 2010. From an early age Hayden was fascinated by music. He completed an intensive summer music study program at Berklee College of Music in Boston, MA, while in high school, and furthered his education majoring in Audio and Media Technology at the New England Institute of Art from 2011-2013. A young entrepreneur blessed with great talent, Hayden founded HM Recording Studio in 2009 where he recorded dozens of artists until he followed his life-long dream and relocated to California in 2018. In Los Angeles, Hayden continued building his music career working as a freelance audio engineer and recording his own music under the name Rvthless. He enjoyed his time working with Sound Off and For the Record Live, both in LA, and at the Wallis Annenberg Center of Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Hayden was most recently employed as a senior audio engineer at the startup podcast company, Penny Technologies, where he was well-loved and admired. Penny Technologies recently dedicated its recording studio to Hayden, renaming the space the Hayden Moon Recording Studio in his honor. To hear his work and learn about the company for which he had so much passion, please visit bit.ly/downloadpenny.
In addition to being a gifted musician, Hayden was also an avid snowboarder. One of the highlights of his young life was the snowboarding trip he took with his life-long friend, Ricky Russo of Manchester, to Argentina in the summer of 2008.
Anyone who knew him knew that Hayden was passionate, kind, and intelligent. Having lost his father, Rock A. Moon, at only 7-years-old, Hayden was extremely close with his devoted mother, Colleen, of Belmont. Other surviving family members include loving aunts, uncles and cousins from both the Moon and Burke families.
Although he had no genetic siblings, Hayden was lucky to have maintained close family-like relationships with many of his childhood “brothers” including Bryan Hamilton of Laconia, Brian Duggan of Laconia, Ricky Russo of Manchester, and Sean Newman of Belmont. Colleen is thankful for the support of great friends and loving family during this difficult time. It goes without saying that Hayden will be missed by his loved ones more than words can say.
For those who wish to continue Hayden’s legacy, the family asks that donations be made in his memory to the Rock A. and Hayden A. Moon Scholarship fund, c/o the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation, PO Box 713, Gilford, NH 03247, to help enable other young people to pursue their performing arts dreams.
A private burial for Hayden will be held in the spring.
