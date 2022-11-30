GILFORD — Harry A. Bean, 86, of Saltmarsh Pond Road, passed away on Monday, Nov. 28, at home with his family by his side.
Harry was born in Laconia on Dec. 5, 1935, son to the late Harry Daniel and Ethel (Dalton) Bean.
Harry was brought up on the Bean family farm in Gilford, where he did farming, logging, and masonry work with his father. He was proud of being the fourth generation to live and work on the farm. He built his own house at the age 19, where he raised 8 children with the love of his life, Thelma L. (Blackey) Bean. After marriage, he served in the U.S. National Guard for 10 years and also worked second shift as a machinist at Scott and Williams. He then went on to work for his father-in-law at JP Leighton in Center Harbor for a few years before starting his own business as a general contractor. Jacking up houses to put in new, or repair existing, foundations was his specialty. He also owned the Timeout Pub for many years and was the light heavyweight boxing champion of New Hampshire in Golden Gloves in 1956. He was a contractor and business leader who took great pride in his work.
Some of Harry’s hobbies were arm wrestling, gardening, carving natural canes, and bulldozing the lane. He enjoyed music and was a great dancer. Harry loved working and taking care of his property, deer hunting, and had a love for flowers and vibrant colors.
Harry had many family members and friends and was loved by all. He was there whenever people reached out for help, but was not one to reach out for help. He was very protective of his family and taught his kids how to be hard workers, hunt, fish, and general life skills. He passed on his many talents and love of family to others.
Survivors include his loving wife of 69 years, Thelma; children, Harry and Priscilla (Toutaint), Rocky and Valerie (Baxter), Cindy Murphy, Tammy and Calvin Dunn, Danel and Leslie (Parsons), and Sheri Dow; 20 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren, 8 great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Harry was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Ronnie Blackey; grandson, Shawn Murphy; sisters, Marjorie Newlen and Patricia Gould; sons, Brian and Ronny; sons-in-law, Jim Murphy and John Dow; grandson, Brandon Dunn; and daughter-in-law, Debbie (Wheeler).
Calling hours will be held on Friday, Dec. 2, 4-7 p.m., in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, at Pine Grove Cemetery, Belknap Mountain Road, Gilford.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Harry’s memory to your favorite charity.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
