MEREDITH — Gordon E. French, 86, formerly of Bristol, passed away peacefully at The Birches at Concord on Sunday, October 23, 2022.
Gordon was born on May 3, 1936, in Concord, son to the late Edward and Frances (Phelps) French.
Gordon worked for many years at Northern Heating and Plumbing in Laconia, and then went onto work at the NH State Prison in Concord as the license plate shop manager where he retired in 2002.
Gordon was first and foremost a family man who devoted his life to his wife, daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed frequent family trips to Freeport Maine visiting the Harraseeket Inn and the LL Bean Store. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was also able to fix anything and everything. He enjoyed helping family and friends whenever something needed repairs and was often called upon for his endless knowledge.
Gordon is survived by his wife of 62 years, who meant everything to him, Sandra B (Brett) French; two daughters, Kelly Meier and her husband Gene and Melissa French Reid and her husband Peter, all of New Hampton; three grandchildren, Jason A. Meier of Meredith, Monica L. Meier of Ashland, and Sydney F. Strang of Meredith; two great-grandchildren, Bailey and Carson Andrews of Ashland; sister, Marjorie French Gersky of Connecticut; and nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Muriel French.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
A Graveside Service will immediately follow the Memorial Service at Homeland Cemetery, 230 Pleasant St., Bristol.
The family suggests donations be made to Brookhaven Hospice, 2 Bedford Farms Drive, Bedford, NH 03110, or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 480 Pleasant St., Watertown, MA 02472.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
