ANCHORAGE, ALASKA — Gloria Karp Dublin passed away on January 1, 2021, in Anchorage, Alaska, at the age of 86.
Gloria, who moved to Alaska at the youthful age of 81, was a life-long New Englander at heart, a remarkable mother, grandmother and friend. She is best known, perhaps for her artistic and educational knitting skills, having founded the Knit Wits at the Gilford Public Library to teach new knitters and connect with experienced knitters. Members came to Gloria to ‘fix their mistakes’ as one member put it. She was patient and generous with her knowledge.
What others may not know is that in her younger years, she was very athletic. Gloria loved downhill skiing, swimming, tennis, and could pull off a perfect handstand on a diving board before entering the water without a splash. Gloria’s artistic flare inherited from her parents, Edward and Ruth (Varnick) Karp, is something she honed and passed along to her children and grandchildren.
Gloria grew up in Lowell and Chestnut Hill, MA. She was married for 43 years to Allen Dublin who passed away in 1998. They had three children, Lee Dublin, William Dublin and Robin Dublin. Lee resides in Santa Monica, CA, Bill and his wife Patricia Dublin live in Dover, NH, and they have two sons, Evan Dublin and his partner Nicholas Jonsson of Portland, OR, and Liam Dublin of Brooklyn, NY. Robin is married to Hilary Morgan. They live in Anchorage, AK. Gloria’s sister Joanie Hoffman lives in Boca Raton, FL. Gloria’s niece Laurie Hoffman Polivy and son Scott, and nephew Steven Hoffman and his wife Ellen remained close to her heart.
Gloria was also seen as a mom to many. Her children’s friends often referred to her as Mom Dublin and several friends, upon hearing of her passing, said that she was more like a second mother than a friend.
While her children were young, Gloria got the whole family skiing on snow and water. The couple built a chalet in Barnstead, NH, on Locke Lake and bought a ski boat before moving the family’s vacation home to ‘the big lake’ (Winnipesaukee) in Gilford. In 1983, they sold Gloria’s childhood home in Chestnut Hill where she raised her children and moved to Gilford full-time.
A recounting of Gloria’s life would be incomplete without mentioning the size of her heart relative to her ‘canine kids.’ Gloria’s life was blessed with a dozen dogs, each one had a special place in her heart. Any lost dog, lucky enough to be found by Gloria, was either returned home safe or adopted into her home.
A memorial/celebration of life will be held at the Gilford Public Library once it is safe to congregate, most likely in the summer.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Friends of the Gilford Library, the Franklin (NH) Animal Shelter or the Alaskan Animal Rescue Friends (AARF).
