Gladys Mary Sanderson, 89, died January 19, 2022 at the Concord Hospital in Laconia, New Hampshire.
Born in St. Clair, Pennsylvania on July 16, 1932, she was the daughter of Austin and Mary (Chermansky) Kraft. Gladys was a 1950 graduate of St. Clair High School and was a member of St. Mary's Orthodox Church in St. Clair.
She met her husband, Richard, in Peru, Indiana, where she was working for a medical group and he was stationed with the Air Force at Bunker Hill Air Force Base. They were married on June 24, 1961 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Peru and had 60 loving years together. Retiring from the Air Force in 1977, they moved to New Hampton, New Hampshire, where they owned and operated The Olde Kelley Tavern Pottery Shop, then Toad Hall Pottery Shop. Richard also taught ceramics at The New Hampton School for 15 years. Gladys was a life-long admirer and collector of Early American antiques, and worked for a number of antique dealers from Nebraska to Hawaii.
Surviving are two sons and a daughter, Michael Sanderson of Solon Springs, Wisconsin, Gregory Sanderson and his wife Juliana of Beulaville, North Carolina, Pamela (Sanderson) Jordan and her husband Michael of Newport, Wales, UK; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; also, one adopted son, Richard Goodwin of Meredith, New Hampshire; and a brother, Austin Kraft and his wife Roberta of Palmyra, Pennsylvania.
The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is taking care of the cremation and interment will be in the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen at a date to be determined.
Contributions to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, her favorite charity, would be very much appreciated.
