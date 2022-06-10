CANTON, Mass. — Gisela Von Hanstein (Gaensler née Gisela Waltraut Hanstein) died peacefully on June 1, 2022, after a full and vibrant life.
Gisela is survived by her daughter, Inga Robbins (John Reynolds); her granddaughters, Talia Robbins (Martin Zorde) and Sarah Robbins; and former son-in-law, Steve Robbins (Yuk Lan Young).
A brief graveside service will occur at noon on Monday, June 13, at the Exeter Cemetery, near the 49 Linden Street entrance in Exeter, NH. All are welcome. www.brewittfuneralhome.com.
Memorial donations may be made by check to the Orchard Cove Enrichment Fund (note “in honor of Gisela” on the check) and sent to 1 Del Pond Drive, Canton, MA 02021.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.